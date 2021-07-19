Members of Conjunto Primavera are well after version of alleged accident – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Conjunto Primavera reported through its social networks that its members are in good health, after the version circulated that a plane that collapsed in Durango was moving the musicians.

And it is that yesterday, a plane crashed in Durango, causing the death of its pilot and considerable injuries in five of its passengers.

However, the group from Chihuahua denied the version and thanked the public for their concern and the messages that reached them during the afternoon.

The accident would have occurred at 8.15 local time (13.15 GMT) after a twin-engine plane that covered the route from San Luis Potosí to Durango collapsed inside said airport.