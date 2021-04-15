members of Bukaneros, history of injuries and one for sexual abuse

The National Police have already arrested thirteen people for attacking agents in the disturbances caused around the Vox rally in the so-called ‘red square’ of Vallecas on April 7, some of them linked to the Bukaneros, the radical fans of Rayo Vallecano, police sources have reported.

This afternoon they have arrested three people. He is a 22-year-old man with no antecedents or affiliation to any group; a 53-year-old man with no antecedents and no affiliation; and a 32-year-old individual, with no prior record, and a member of the Bukaneros.

In addition, the agents of the Information Brigade have arrested this morning in apartments in Vallecas and Moratalaz to five other individuals for the same reasons and also accused of public disorder and attack against an agent of the authority.

Among them is a young man from 23 years with arrests for injuries, riotous estuary and public disorder. Another is 22 years old and has a history of injuries, sexual abuse, public disorder and injuries; while there is another man with 34 years for damages and theft. The other two have no antecedents. Some of them would also be related to the Bukaneros and other ultra-left groups.

On the other hand, on Monday the Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of hitting an officer on the ground during riots. His name is Alejandro, he is a young man from Vallecas with no police record, who kicked a deputy inspector of the Police Intervention Units after tripping another protester and falling to the ground.

It was identified, like today, after the image research work of riots and police charges. The same evening of the events, four people were arrested, three of them minors, all very young. More arrests are not ruled out.

On the other hand, not related to the riots but to the act of Vox, the National Police arrested a young man for hate crime the next day who wrote on Twitter that the leaders of Vox Santiago Abascal and Rocío Monasterio should be “hung from the Puente de Vallecas”, accompanied by the historic photograph of the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his lover Clara Petacci hung on April 28, 1945 in the square of Loreto of Milan, at the end of World War II.

It’s about a 32-year-old resident of Puente de Vallecas With no record, after giving a statement at the police station in the Madrid neighborhood of Moratalaz, he was released with charges.

Concentration of the Bukaneros

Precisely this afternoon, knowing the first arrests, the Bukaneros have called a press conference at 7:00 p.m. this Thursday “against fascism and its repression”, in the San Carlos Borromeo parish, on Perioncely street number 2, in Entrevías.

“Collective struggle and neighborhood help is key to getting out of the problems that we are encountering. Vallekas has always been a bulwark of unity and strength. Let’s continue to maintain that neighborhood spirit. Our neighbors are not touched, freedom of expression is defended, “said this group on its Twitter account.

Collective struggle and neighborhood help is key to getting out of the problems that we are encountering. Vallekas has always been a bulwark of unity and strength. Let’s continue to maintain that neighborhood spirit. Today, at 7:00 p.m., press conference at the San Carlos Borromeo. pic.twitter.com/mH6bYapGoE – Bukaneros (@ bukaneros92) April 15, 2021

For his part, the United We Can candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, has come out this noon in defense of the Bukaneros and he has assured that “the law is not the same for everyone”, because in his opinion the State Security Forces and Bodies and Justice are tougher against people on the left.

In an interview on ‘TVE’, asked about these arrests, he has shown his surprise because the police charge “It was caused by the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal”; and he has criticized that while these arrests in Vallecas occur “immediately,” the authors of the incendiary bombs have not done the same with those who attacked his party’s headquarters in Cartagena. And he has wondered why the police have not yet caught the neo-Nazis who tried to bust a visit to Coslada on March 30.

“More and more people have the feeling that Justice is not the same for everyone and from here my affection and congratulations to the people who showed that Vallecas is a tolerant neighborhood and does not accept fascism, racism and homophobia and to the fans of a soccer team who are an example of defending solidarity and anti-fascist values, that they are the best of our city “, has indicated.