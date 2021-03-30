Members of BTS denounce that they were victims of racism – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The members of the successful South Korean band BTS shared a statement on Twitter on Tuesday about the racial abuse they had to face on several occasions for the mere fact of being Asian.

“We have endured insults for no reason and ridicule about our appearance. They even asked us why some Asians spoke English ”, they denounced. “We cannot express in words the pain of becoming an object of hatred and violence for this reason (…) these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and undermine our self-esteem,” they lamented.

His revelations come at a time of boom in hate crimes against Asians in the United States, a country where attacks against this ethnic group have increased dramatically during the covid-19 pandemic.

According to research by the California State University Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, hate crimes against Asians in 16 of the largest cities in the United States increased by 149% in 2020.