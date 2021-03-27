Member of the Jonas Brothers He thought about taking his own life!

Member of the Jonas Brothers He thought about killing himself! | Instagram

Recently the younger brother of the Jonas Brothers revealed that he once thought about kill himself and even had problems with ad1cc1on3sIt seems that it was so bad that he felt that he no longer wanted to live.

The Jonas Brothers are one of those musical groups that have had the most success in recent years and that the Disney Channel saw them grow.

Now they all continue their ways separately, and possibly not everyone who knows the group knows of the existence of a fourth brother, the smallest and least known.

Frankie Jonas who is currently 20 years old and for some time has discovered that his is social networks, a place where he has become an influencer by appearing prominently on TikTok.

Unfortunately, better than many people think, the lives of celebrities are not perfect or happy at all, since there are those who have gone through extremely complicated situations, so much so that they have considered making drastic decisions such as taking their own lives.

Such is the case of actor Frankie Jonas, the younger brother Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, better known as the Jonas Brothers, who recently revealed that during his youth he went through an extremely difficult time, so much so that taking his own life came to pass through his mind.

From a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugs, it was like an escape because I hated life and did not want to be here, “revealed the 20-year-old actor in a video posted on his TikTok account.

The actor revealed that he spent years causing accidents to end his pain, until one day when he made the decision to do it, something changed his plans.

Finally, after many years of accidentally trying to su1c1darm3, I reached a point where I was going to do it for real and something intervened, ”the young man continued.

And although he did not detail what made him get back on track, he was grateful for not having committed that madness, since now his world has completely changed.

I couldn’t be more grateful that I am alive today, because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I am no longer that person. I couldn’t be more grateful to be alive and happy today, ”he added.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this month, the younger brother of the singers said that he had been sober for one year and one month, a revelation he made after a follower asked for his advice to leave ad1cc1on3s.

It is like one of the greatest blessings and the most incredible and difficult journeys of my life. The first step is acceptance and if it really is something you want, right now AA, you just have to accept that you need help, “he replied.

Franklin Nathaniel “Frankie” Jonas is an American actor, who had a recurring role on the Disney Channel series, Jonas LA

It should be noted that he was the protagonist in his first role alone without his brothers in the dubbing of Gake no ue no Ponyo, along with Noah Cyrus.

In 2009, Jonas lent his voice to a Japanese animated film, Gake no ue no Ponyo by Hayao Miyazaki, which was released in US theaters on August 14, 2009.

He played Sōsuke, a character who befriended a juvenile fish named Ponyo (voiced by Noah Cyrus), who wants to become a human girl.

They also both sing the theme song of the film, in addition, as we mentioned earlier, he seemed like a recurring character in the Disney Channel original series, Jonas LA for which he won the “Choice Breakout TV Star Male” award in the 2009 Teen Choice Awards.

He then appeared in his first movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam alongside his older brothers the Jonas Brothers as Trevor Kendall, a Junior Rocker at Camp Rock.

This is how at 20 years of age, the less media brother of the group has become an influencer, thus revealing his difficult experience on TikTok.