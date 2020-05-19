Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director.

The 194 WHO member countries, including the United States and China, adopted on Tuesday (05/19/2020) a resolution that provides for an “independent evaluation” of the response of that UN agency to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The text of the resolution, approved by consensus, plans to launch “as soon as possible a process of impartial, independent and complete evaluation” of the international action coordinated by the WHO in the face of the pandemic, including the organization’s decisions during the development of the crisis.

This evaluation, the mechanism of which is not clear, will have to examine “the measures taken by the WHO in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and their chronology,” he added.

The WHO and its director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, are under constant pressure from the United States, which blames it for mismanaging the epidemic, which has left nearly 320,000 dead worldwide since the virus appeared last December in China.

Accusing WHO of being a “China puppet” where the virus broke out in late 2019, US President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to indefinitely freeze funding to that UN agency and even withdraw its membership from your country if you did not make “substantial improvements” in 30 days.

Trump believes that the WHO ignored reports of the virus’s appearance and reproaches him for being too lenient with the Chinese authorities in their handling of the pandemic.

In response, the Chinese government accused Trump on Tuesday of using China to “evade its obligations” to the WHO.

The WHO director-general had said Monday that the organization raised the alarm “quickly” and that it will launch an “independent” investigation into the outbreak response “as soon as possible at the appropriate time.