Melyssa, Sylvia, Gianmarco and Alejandro accuse Tom and Sandra of montajistas for their break in ‘Survivors’

This Thursday, Telecinco broadcast a new Survivors gala. In the previous installment, Tom Brusse took a huge blow when he learned -Melyssa through- that his girlfriend, Sandra Pica, was no longer in love with him and wanted to end the relationship.

Although later he had the opportunity to speak with the Catalan himself, he did not stop crying while saying that there was preferred that the young woman wait for him to return to Spain to convey your intention.

However, the program gave them the opportunity to spend a few days together and it seems that the spirits of the already ex-partner improved a lot. So much so, that they woke up all kinds of suspicions among the rest of the contestants of reality.

One of the first to show her suspicions was Sylvia Pantoja, who said that she did not believe it and that it seemed like a soap opera. Along the same lines, Melyssa said that, although at the time of the conversation she believed it, later she thought it was a ploy to spend a few days together.

The Portuguese added that she found more reasons to think that, such as that they continued to call each other “boyfriends” or that the two days following the gala had been carried away. She also took the opportunity to ask that his story be separated from theirs and to complain that on her birthday her “gift” was Sandra Pica instead of a visit from her partner, Sergi, or a call from her family.

Gianmarco Onestini and Alejandro Albalá joined his remarks. In fact, the latter recalled that they both continue talking as if they were a couple, even with future projects in common and plans to be carried out upon their return to Spain. For his part, Tom replied that it seemed “sick” to him to think that someone would invent a breakup.