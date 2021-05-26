Melyssa Pinto is removed from ‘Survivors’ due to a health problem

The last Honduras Connection, which aired this Tuesday on Telecinco, began with bad news. And it is that, Melyssa Pinto has been forced to withdraw from Survivors 2021 for a few days for a health problem.

The young woman began to feel ill the night before, as Carlos Sobera explained in the program. As the videos illustrated, even the water made the portuguese woman will vomit“This can’t be happening to me,” he said desperately.

In the morning, and after showing no signs of improvement in his condition, the program decided that specialists would evaluate the condition of Pinto. “I have tried to eat something, like rice, but I have a closed stomach, Everything that my body has expelled it cannot recover … but I will get it, “said the young woman optimistically to the host of the gala, during a connection.

For his part, the communicator explained: “You have been diagnosed with a acute gastroenteritis. So that you can recover, you have to stay one night under observation with a strict diet so that your body can assimilate the medication, but, yes, with the same conditions as if you were on the beach. Your parents are calm and we all send you a lot of encouragement, “concluded the presenter with the idea of ​​encouraging him.

We will have to wait until Thursday to see how the health of Melyssa, one of the undisputed favorites of this edition, evolves. And it is that, despite the fact that at the beginning of the format it was quite weak and had a few days very low physically, this helped her to gain momentum and be one of the most competent contestants, for example, in the leader tests.