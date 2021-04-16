Melyssa Pinto considers leaving ‘Survivors 2021’: “I can’t take it anymore”

Although she entered full of energy and triumphed in the first gala making a exemplary helicopter jump and becoming the leader, Melyssa Pinto has not gone through her best days in Survivors 2021, coming to consider leaving the contest. The reason? Hunger, which ensures that it weakens his body more than those of the rest of his companions.

For this reason, a complicated week has passed in which his colleagues have turned to giving him affection and advice, such as sleeping and resting as much as possible. Especially affectionate with the Portuguese has been her ex-boyfriend, Tom Brusse, and Antonio Canales, who was moved to see the suffering of the young woman, who said that she was going to ask Captain Morgan to leave the island.

“It breaks my soul to see you like this. You have to be strong. We need you here. You have to fight. You can’t go, princess, “the Andalusian replied to comfort her. Specifically, the food I most longed for is a mixed sandwich, and the drink a freshly squeezed orange juice.

In addition, he assured that he felt that, in a plane back, would be happy. “I think about being here for three months and I’m dying. Gianmarco is made to be here, Lola is made to be here. Not me,” Pinto said in the videos. Already at the gala, Jorge Javier Vázquez asked her for explanations about it, and the young woman said that she believed she should be with her family. In addition, he recognized that he had seen that he was more vulnerable to not eating than the rest.

However, and at the request of her friend Lola, she promised to do one last attempt to enjoy reality. However, other of his teammates had nothing clear that Pinto was going to hold out. That is the case of Marta López, who discussed with the other survivors the idea of ​​dedicating the nomination to Melyssa for charity, since they saw that she was only suffering.

It seems that their arguments were well received and had an effect, because finally the nominees were Melyssa Pinto, Tom Brusse, Alejandro Albalá and Antonio Canales. It remains to wait to see who is chosen and if Melyssa complies with what he has told the presenter that he is going to do: say “I want to stay” every time the idea of ​​leaving comes to mind.