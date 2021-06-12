Melt it all! Kim Kardashian in slats from the snow

Melt it all! Kim Kardashian in ribbons from the snow | Instagram

Spectacular!. The beautiful socialite Kim Kardashian left everyone amazed by showing that she is the queen of winter and capable of melting even ice by presenting herself with only ribbons.

In a very tiny teddy swimsuit and a pair of boots, the famous star of Keeping up with the Kardashians He appeared in the middle of the snow to show that he is capable of melting it with his beauty.

Kim kardashian west He showed off his curves to the fullest in a photo shoot in which the star was his championship anatomy, which, regardless of being below zero, must be shown.

It may interest you: “Delicada de salud”, Verónica Castro and her strange absence

The ex of Kanye West posed like a professional making everyone think that her mind control is really fascinating, because she does not seem to be cold despite the absence of costumes. Although these photographs are not recent, they do not stop circulating on social networks and attract the attention of followers and non-followers of the clan member Kardashian- Jenner.

It may interest you: Bella from the jacuzzi, Daniella Chávez premieres with a beautiful clip

SEE THE BEAUTIFUL KIM KARDASHIAN FROM THE SNOW HERE

Recently, netizens felt sorry for the star of social networks on the arrival of the birthday of his ex and father of her children, Kanye West. Kim kardashian He did not control his emotion and shared on social networks a family photo of both with his children and in it he indicated that he will always love him. Meanwhile, the news circulating in the media was that the rapper was enjoying his birthday on a trip next to the supermodel and former Cristiano Ronaldo, Irina Shayk.

It may interest you: In a flower jumpsuit, Cynthia Rodríguez looks flirtatious and happy

Many assure that there is already a romance between West and Shayk, a situation that apparently will not be very favorable to Kim, who seems to have been the most affected in their separation.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Meanwhile, this beautiful woman has also given something to talk about after feeling a failure for not passing an exam in her law career and apparently, she would give up continuing such studies.