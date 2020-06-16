Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Information about an unannounced Kingdom Hearts game was leaked yesterday. It took a few hours for Square Enix to make the project official, so we already know the first details of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

Contrary to popular belief, the new project is a standalone title for Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road, a game in development for mobile devices. Instead, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is coming to various consoles soon.

As inferred from its name, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is a musical title, where rhythm will be essential to enjoy all its action.

This will be the gameplay of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Square Enix revealed the first trailer for the game, where we are shown its mechanics. The game will reunite Sora and company with countless Disney characters and the RPG franchise.

Players will be able to travel to different worlds and enjoy more than 140 songs from the entire saga. Also, some levels will feature Disney music. As you can see below, there will be various types of scenarios, where fans will have to demonstrate their rhythm to progress.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is in development for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. It will have a worldwide release sometime this year. Below is his trailer:

There is no more information about the game for now, but Square Enix is ​​expected to share other details in the coming days. We know that there is at least one other title in the series already in development.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will debut this year on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Here you will find all the news related to the franchise.