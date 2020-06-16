We may not have E3, but it is indisputable to say, and to the background we refer, that it is time for important announcements. New line of LEGO Super Mario, Pokémon event in sight and several news cooking right now. Well, without a doubt, the announcement of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory It is one of the most significant.

At the beginning of February we left you some statements by the director of the series Tetsuya Nomura himself, in an old interview by Famitsu, where he remembered the possibility of releasing Kingdom Hearts III in Nintendo Switch. And, at least in part, his predictions have been fulfilled. Kingdom Hearts if it will arrive at the hybrid of those of Kyoto, but not with its third numbered installment, but with Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. And it is that Square Enix has confirmed that this title, belonging to the famous franchise of Sora and company, is in development for the Nintendo Switch, counting as the launch window for the end of 2020. We are talking about a rhythmic cut title with more than 140 songs (including some from Disney), four game modes and even online multiplayer. Next, we leave you with a small trailer, with gameplay included, so you can take a look at this curious proposal:

