One of the NBA’s most respected veterans, for his career, talent, and accomplishments throughout his career, is Carmelo Anthony. The four-time medalist with Team USA, multiple All-Star and top scorer in the league at the time chatted with NBC Sports Portland amid the suspension of the league and raised his voice to support the path taken by the league.

Melo said that “if the NBA can suspend its season, you know that what is happening in the world is somewhat bigger.” In addition, he added that this situation “is bigger than the NBA, it is something that the NBA can fight with, it is something that the NBA cannot touch. It’s just deeper and bigger than the NBA. “

Carmelo Anthony supports Adam Silver, suspension of NBA season https://t.co/xnffj8Anu0 pic.twitter.com/NScqBzQURF

– Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) March 25, 2020

Melo also gave his support to Adam Silver, as the commish’s decision to be the first league to suspend activities inspired many. In the words of the former Knicks, “I support Silver for making that decision because if the NBA had not suspended the league, the other leagues would not have followed. A lot of things are affected. So everyone took their time and understood what the plan is. “

Anthony was experiencing a season of revival in the Blazers, after spending a whole year out of the league without much explanation of why. At 35, this more mature Melo may not be the scorer of yesteryear, but he is still a more than important player in the NBA.

