Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) dispatched a statement to the Planalto Palace on Friday, 15, to inform President Jair Bolsonaro of the process under way in the Court that involves an impeachment request filed against the agent. The dean’s determination also opens space for Bolsonaro to speak out and challenge the action, if he wants to.

The lawsuit was filed by lawyers José Rossini Campos and Thiago Santos Aguiar with the aim of charging, through Justice, that the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), analyze a removal request filed by them in March.

After receiving the case, Celso de Mello called for Bolsonaro to be included in the process and Maia’s “prior information” about the impeachment request questioned. In a response sent this week, the mayor asked for the rejection of the house when he considered that the removal is an “extreme solution” and pointed out that there is no legal rule that sets a deadline for the evaluation of the requests filed in Congress.

“Impeachment is an extreme solution: the first judge of the elected officials in a democracy must always be the popular vote. The Presidency of the Chamber of Deputies, when dispatching complaints against the head of the Executive Branch, must carefully weigh the legal and political aspects- The time of this decision, however, due to its very nature, is not the subject of any legal or regimental norm “, stressed Maia.

The decision on whether or not to file the case rests with the case reporter, Minister Celso de Mello.

