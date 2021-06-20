Melissa Marty winner season 2 Nuestra Belleza Latina

. Melissa Marty was the winner of the second season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

Univision bet since 2007 on a new format in television programs, with the launch of Nuestra Belleza Latina, a reality show in which young Latinas from the United States competed for a prize of more than $ 200,000 dollars and a contract to work with the Hispanic channel.

And in 2008, Alejandra Espinoza crowned Melissa Marty as the winner of the second season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The ballet dancer, born in Puerto Rico, delighted the jury of the show, made up of the beauty Czar, Osmel Sousa, the former Miss Universe Lupita Jones and the soap opera actor, Julián Gil, from the beginning, thanks to the very high level and delivery that showed from the first chapter.

The 5 best moments of Melissa Marty | Nuestra Belleza Latina 2008 #TBTFrancisca Lachapel recalls with you the 5 most exciting moments from when Melissa Marty won Nuestra Belleza Latina 2007.

Osmel Sousa and Lupita Jones did not stop praising gala after gala the excellent contestant that was Melissa, whose triumph did not surprise the viewers, who showed their support with an overwhelming majority.

The second place went to the now wife of the singer Prince Royce, Emeraude Toubia, another of the great favorites of the second season to win the crown.

Dayami Padrón, was chosen in third place, Zoila Ceballos, in fourth place, Leticia Castro was fifth and Colombian Manuela Arbeláez finished integrating the group of six finalists.

Nuestra Belleza Latina 2008 Univision HD Natalia Rivera was the last eliminated but in the grand final of the 6 finalists between Dayami, Emeraude, Leticia, Manuela, Melissa or Zoila, who of these 6 beauties will win the crown and the $ 200,000 and remember that one of these 6 beauties will be Nuestra Belleza Latina 2008 crowned by Nuestra Belleza Latina 2007 Alejandra Espinoza !!!

After her triumph, Melissa Marty worked with Univisión and became a model for some shows and viodeclips, and later moved to Los Angeles, where she has pursued a career as a television host and actress ever since.

In an interview with People en español more than 2 years ago, the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2008 revealed that having won the show changed her life.

“Winning Our Latina Beauty was the door I needed to take the first step and start working on what I studied, to develop as a presenter and as a television talent,” the former beauty queen commented to the aforementioned publication, where she described her achievement as a key.

Melissa Marty at Access MaximoMelissa Marty at Access Maximo. Our Latin Beauty.

“It opens the door for you with Univision. Now I’m trying to make my way as an actress in Los Angeles. The experience acquired in Nuestra Belleza Latina, in front of cameras, working on television, interviewing people, gives you a fluency [que] As an actress it favors you a lot and that many people do not have ”, added the beautiful Puerto Rican.

And when asked about the most difficult thing she experienced when participating in the second season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, the Puerto Rican told People in Spanish with great honesty that it was to stay focused.

our final latin beauty 2008 (but the phone and noise) our latin beauty 2008 x the first time I managed to record it for my friend and I couldn't in the living room so I went to the room and they were already sleeping or not and the phone rings the worst

“Being able to stay focused and in competition despite everything is the most important thing to excel, it is the biggest obstacle,” said Melissa.