Melissa Benoist spoke about the ending of Supergirl

Share

Like all series, Supergirl will also come to an end and is very close to this happening. That is why Melissa Benoist spoke about this matter.

Kara Danvers is very close to hanging up the cape. After six years on the air, the Supergirl series will end with its final season, which premiered on March 30. Due to this event, recently Melissa Benoist, the protagonist of the fiction, spoke about this end that is getting closer and closer.

Several months ago, it was announced that the series about Superman’s cousin would conclude in its sixth season. This means that it would be the second Arrowverse series to end, with the aim of opening the way to future projects that promise to be equally entertaining and emotional for the general audience and for fans of the DC universe.

While this is the official closing of the superheroine, in an interview for EW, Melissa Benoist talks about the end of Supergirl, where she confesses that she feels that it is the right time to finish the story of Kara. On the other hand, the actress revealed that the closing of the series will be very “charming” for viewers and fans. “They brought it up to me because they wanted to know if I had any thoughts on where I wanted Kara to end up at the end of the series. I had a request, and it wasn’t even something they were thinking of doing. And they threw me at the end, and it’s really lovely. It’s a great ending. I feel fantastic about it, ”said Benoist.

A very near end

The final season of Supergirl hit The CW on March 30 and while this is the Kryptonian’s farewell, it’s not a goodbye to the Arrowverse. There are several rumors that she will appear in other series of the same franchise as a camero or as a special guest. Mainly, they say that in one of the series where we can see the actress followed is Superman & Lois, which just premiered a few days ago.

Share