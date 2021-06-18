Melissa Barrera: “I hope ‘In a New York neighborhood’ makes people feel empowered”

On June 18, after many delays, ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ is finally released, a film adaptation of the Broadway musical ‘In the Heights’ written by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film takes us to the Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights where Corey Hawkins plays Benny, the only character who is not of Latino origin. We have seen Hawkins on ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Shadow 6’, ‘Infiltrated the KKKlan’ and ‘Iron Man 3’, but this is the first musical of his career: “We were rehearsing for two and a half months and I kept asking myself ‘what have I done?’ “, the actor jokes when we ask him what encouraged him to start singing and dancing,” I was so scared and nervous about the challenge ahead, but looking back at me glad I said yes. ”

‘In the Height’ premiered in Waterford, went off-Broadway and then hit the big Broadway stages in 2008 where it ran for four seasons. It was an overwhelming success that only took 10 months to recover its investment and ended up being represented more than 1200 times. Hawkins tells us that, in fact, it was the first musical he saw on this circuit and that he then played his character Christopher Jackson (‘Hamilton’): “I remember his charisma, charm, heart and love. In a neighborhood where so much people want to get out of any town, we all know what it is, you dream of getting out of there, but not Benny, his dream is to stay and make it the best possible place. ”

Represent and validate

And from a true movie veteran to a rookie. We also spoke during the promotion with Leslie Grace, for whom ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ marks her debut as an actress. Next to her was Melissa Barrera, whom we have seen in the series ‘Club de Cuervos’ and the films ‘Twice you’ or ‘El Hotel’. They play Nina and Vanessa respectively, one, the character of Barrera, She dreams of moving downtown and becoming a fashion designer, but Nina just wants to go back. She has been the first in the entire neighborhood to be able to go to a prestigious university and is afraid of disappointing the entire community if she fails.

“We have all felt like Nina”, Barrera tells us, “This film, being the only one of its kind that has been made in so long, created and starred by Latinos, carries the burden of representing everyone, we had a great responsibility to do a good job and for the film to do well so that it ceases to be the only one. Let the doors open for other stories. “Grace could not agree more and adds that being a great project they knew the pressure to which they were exposed:” The film brings the rest of our community with it, so we wanted to give them what better, all our soul and heart “.

‘In a New York neighborhood’ will make this story about being an immigrant, about dreaming high and about the importance of having a community reach many more people and above all that more people feel represented on the screen. “The work impressed me, I was up there, I was filled with pride and I hope that people feel what I felt, that it changed the way in which the musicals were cast,” dreams Barrera. ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ opens in theaters in Spain on June 18.