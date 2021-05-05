Melinda Gates says her marriage to Bill is “hopelessly broken”

The marriage between Melinda Gates and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who announced on Monday that they plan to separate after 27 years together, is “hopelessly broken”, according to the documents of the divorce petition of the businesswoman, revealed this Tuesday by several US media.

“We ask the court to dissolve our marriage and that our marital union ends on the date indicated in our separation agreement, “said Melinda Gates’s lawyers in that document, according to US television NBC.

In that text, the woman assured that “spousal support is not necessary” and that the separation pact will determine the division of their properties.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce on Monday after more than 27 years of relationship in which they founded one of the most important charities in the world, which bears their names.

“We will continue to share our belief in that mission and we will continue working together in the foundation, but we consider that we cannot grow as a couple in the next phase of our lives, “the two explained in a statement posted on their social networks.

In their writing, Bill and Melinda stated that they have raised “three amazing children” and that they created a foundation for promote a “healthy and productive” life.

It is unknown if the divorce will in any way impact the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, though the organization’s longtime CEO is Mark Suzman, while the two have served as trustees with Warren Buffet.

The foundation, created in the year 2000, has become one of the most important philanthropic organizations in the world with some funds of nearly $ 50 billion.

Last year, Bill Gates resigned from his position as a director at Microsoft, the company that he founded in 1975 with Paul Allen, to dedicate himself to charitable activities.