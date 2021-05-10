Melinda Gates planned to divorce Bill from 2019

Melinda gates she had been looking for and consulting lawyers since 2019 to divorce her husband, Bill gatesAlthough the announcement of the break did not occur until last week, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published this Monday.

The New York newspaper quoted “People familiar with the matter” and legal documents consulted by journalists of the newspaper that point out that divorce was something that had been brewing for a long time, with the first contacts with lawyers produced in 2019.

The Gates announced on Monday of last week that they were divorcing, after more than 27 years of relationship in which they founded one of the most important charities in the world.

The following day, the US media revealed the content of the documents of the divorce petition, presented by Melinda, in which she assured that the marriage is “irretrievably broken”, that “spousal support is not necessary” and that the pact of separation will determine the division of its properties.

The Gates have three children, all of whom are now of legal age.

According to the Journal, one of the issues that could have precipitated the breakup is the relationship between Bill and the late disgraced mogul Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison precisely in 2019.

Epstein had been arrested after he was accused of sexually abusing and exploiting dozens of teenage girls both at his Manhattan mansion and at his Palm Beach, Florida residence and property in the Virgin Islands.

According to the press, Bill Gates had meetings with Epstein on several occasions and in one of them he stayed late at his New York mansion.

Through spokesmen, the billionaire has always maintained that in those meetings the two men discussed philanthropic issues and that Gates “He regrets each and every one of his encounters (with Epstein) and acknowledges that carrying them out was an error in judgment.”

The Journal version noted that Melinda would have already warned her husband that she was not comfortable with Epstein in 2013 and despite this, Bill Gates and employees of his foundation continued in contact with the now-deceased mogul in subsequent years.

