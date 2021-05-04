Melinda and Bill Gates divorce after 27 years of marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce. Both published the news on their personal Twitter accounts through a statement and the news spread like wildfire in a few minutes. The news that the couple will now go their separate ways personally after 27 years of marriage shook practically every corner of the world.

Both said, in an identical note each, that they have made the decision “after much thinking and work”, and that they no longer believe that they can grow together as a couple in the next stage of their lives. Of course, according to GeekWire, they have confirmed that your work at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is not going to be interrupted, and that they will continue to collaborate together on it.

Bill Gates began dating Melinda after starting Microsoft in 1987. They were married on January 1, 1994 and have had three grown children. Throughout their marriage they have become one of the most influential couples on the planet, especially as a result of launching the foundation that bears their names in 2000. Currently both preside over it, and are has become one of the most active philanthropy organizations of the planet. Headquartered in Seattle, it employs 1,600 workers and focuses the attention of the two after Bill leaves his day-to-day duties at Microsoft.

pic.twitter.com/padmHSgWGc – Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2021

Both Bill Gates and Melinda are among the most powerful people on the planet. Bill Gates is, at present, l4th richest person on the planet, with a fortune that exceeds 130,000 million dollars. He left Microsoft’s board of directors last March 2020, but continues to perform technology advisory duties for the company’s CEO, Satya Nadella. In addition, apart from Microsoft and the Foundation, it is dedicated to making investments through the investor Gates Ventures.

As for Melinda, whose maiden name is French, figure in fifth position on the 2020 list of Most Powerful Women on the Planet, made by Forbes. In 2015 he started up Pivotal Ventures, an entity independent of the foundation since it started its ideas and projects, as well as other investments independent of the foundation.

It is unknown what will happen in the divorce, for which the application has already been submitted to a court with the fortune and property of the marriage, which in addition to a very important amount of money and shares of several companies (Bill Gates has the 1 , 37% of Microsoft titles, valued at more than 26,000 million dollars). They also have large areas of land.

The divorce is the second highest level in the world of technology after that of Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos in January 2019, after also a long marriage: 25 years. They both already have new partners and, in fact, MacKenzie Scott, who was named that way before marrying Bezos, married a science teacher again earlier this year. Scott is one of the richest women in the world, and also one of the most involved in philanthropic work. In 2020, it gave more than $ 5 billion to various organizations as part of the initiative. The Giving Pledge, created by Warren Buffett and which also includes Bill Gates and Melinda French.

Photo: Kjetil Ree