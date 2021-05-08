Melilla CD achieves a tight victory at home against Loja (1-0)

05/08/2021 at 3:38 PM CEST

The Melilla won 1-0 against Loja during the meeting held this Saturday in The Espiguera. The Melilla CD He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Atletico Porcuna away from home (1-2) and the other in front of Maracena Sports Union in his fiefdom (2-0). Regarding the visiting team, the Loja lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against the Alhaurino. After the result obtained, the Melilla team is third, while the Loja he is fourth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Melilla CD, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from eleven meters from Alex Segura in minute 13. With this 1-0 ended the first half of the match.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the duel ended 1-0.

At the moment, the Melilla he gets 27 points and the Loja with 28 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Melilla CD is against him Poly Almeria, Meanwhile he Loja will face the Motril.

Data sheetMelilla CD:Jesús, Francis, Ibra, Eloy, Roberto, Ricardo, Borjita, Cañadas, Braim, Alex Segura and ChibiLoja:Oscar, Seco, Cata, Cobos, Perez, Fabio, Sera, Miguel Cobo, Paco Ariza, Antonio Peso and NaranjoStadium:The EspigueraGoals:Alex Segura (1-0, min. 13)