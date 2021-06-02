Melichar and Schuurs get the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Yerolymos and Parry

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 01:45 CEST

The American tennis player Nicole melichar, number 9 of the WTA and the Dutch player Demi Schuurs, number 10 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by beating in one hour and twenty-three minutes by 7-5 and 6-4 to the french Margot Yerolymos Y Diane parry, number 467 of the WTA and number 291 of the WTA respectively in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match during the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break the serve to their opponents 3 times, while the winners, for their part, did it 5 times. Likewise, Melichar and Schuurs had a 74% first serve and committed 4 double faults, managing to win 61% of the service points, while their rivals obtained 80% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 52% of points to serve.

During the round of 32, Melichar and Schuurs will face the Kazakh players Yulia Putintseva Y Cristina-Andreea Mitu.

The celebration of the tournament (French Open Women's Doubles.) occurs between June 2 and 13 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.