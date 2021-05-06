Meliá loses 131 million with half the rooms available due to covid-19

Meliá Hotels International’s revenues collapse and fall 73.9% due to the pandemic

Melia recorded net losses of 130.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, Due to the fact that the number of available rooms, which decreased by 46.5% compared to the same period of the previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Consolidated revenues fell in the same period to 76.3 million euros, which represents a decrease of 73.9% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The export result (Ebitda) registered a negative result of 51.2 million euros, which represents a drop of 460% compared to the first quarter of 2020, while the EBIT was -117 million euros, which is double the -52.6 million registered in the first quarter of the previous year.

Meliá has explained in a statement that this result “evidences the impossible comparison between the results of both periods, derived from the collapse of demand in the first three months of 2021”, according to Europapress.

Regarding net debt, this has increased by 143.6 million compared to the end of 2020 until reaching 2,747 million euros at the end of March. Faced with this perspective, Meliá is very cautious. “Visibility is still very limited in the short term, the indicators make us forecast a recovery starting in the months of May and June, always conditioned to progress in vaccination and mobility limitations, with this we could expect a good summer . we maintain our prudence with respect to the fourth quarter, due to the slower recovery expected in the urban segment ”.

Finally, the positive point has been the savings in operating or operating expenses by the entity since they have represented 54.2% compared to the same period of the previous year while the average income per room (RevPAR) has decreased -82.3% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and 87.4% compared to the same period of 2019.

Despite this situation, in the last week, the hotel group anticipated the opening of some of its large holiday hotels in the Balearic Islands, such as Meliá Calviá Beach and Hotel de Mar Gran Meliá in Mallorca; Meliá Cala Galdana and Sol Falcó in Menorca and ME by Meliá and Sol Beach House in Ibiza, according to the aforementioned agency.