Meliá Hotels shares point to more corrections

The actions of Meliá Hotels they are having a really bad time. However, this fact should not surprise anyone since after countless attacks on the resistance zone around 7.20 euros finally courage has thrown in the towel and it has turned downward, losing important support in the 6.10 area and last week losing life support.

I’m talking about 5.90 euros and that it was a resistance zone last December and January. In addition, this price level was also well reinforced by the presence last week of the long-term moving average which was eventually drilled to the downside.

Thus, the graph shows since last June a clear pattern of decreasing highs and lows where the next level of testing until a support strong enough to be able to build an upward reaction that calls into question this pattern of decreasing highs is at 5.20 euros.

Evolution of the shares of Meliá Hotels Eduardo Bolinches ProRealTime

This level becomes even more important as it is just half of the rise in the movement since the end of last October at 2.94 euros and the 7.41 to which it reached last February. Below them, we have the psychological level of 5 euros and then there is nothing until 4.65 euros where we have the most important level of the retracement per Fibonacci of all, which is 61.8%. Losing this level would be catastrophic for value.

