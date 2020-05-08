Meliá Hotels International recorded a negative attributable profit of € 79.7 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared to the profit of € 11.5 million recorded in the same period a year earlier. The company, which forwarded this quarter’s financial report to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Thursday, obtained some consolidated income of 293 million euros, 25.5% less than a year earlier.

Meliá highlights that during the quarter no capital gains have been generated from asset sales and that revenues have been affected by the closure of hotels due to the coronavirus crisis. Specifically, at the end of the quarter, only 53 of the 326 establishments remained open.

Gross operating profit (Ebitda) decreased by 84.7% compared to the same quarter of 2019, up to 14.2 million, while the operating result was negative, up to a total of 52.6 million.

Operating expenses decreased 5.6%, up to 277.6 million euros, with cost savings that materialized mainly in March due to the closure of the hotels. The average income per available room (RevPAR) stood at 54.2 euros, 17.5% lower than the previous year.

The company expects that in the coming months the measures adopted regarding cost reduction are appreciated to face the crisis. Meliá, taking into account that the balance of some clients could be affected, has made a provision for insolvency of clients for an amount of 10 million, waiting to be able to quantify it more adequately in the next quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the company’s net debt stood at 2,183.9 million, which represents an increase of 155.1 million compared to the end of 2019.

Review of production models

The CEO of Meliá, Gabriel Escarrer, has indicated that the health crisis has caused a “drastic and progressive fall in business”, to culminate in the closure of almost all hotels, except some in Asia Pacific in countries with less impact and the 15 that have been used for health support, such as hospitals or accommodation for health personnel.

Escarrer has detailed that they are taking advantage of the situation to “reset” and “review” the processes and operating model, delving into “digital transformation, efficiency and excellence”, in addition to training teams.

It has also highlighted that “Tourism will resurface” and that Meliá will be “ready for a revival of industry, where security, social awareness and

environmental, digital assets and the talent of the teams ».

Liquidity

Meliá indicates that lacks “sufficiently robust and reliable” information to make the financial forecasts for the rest of the year, although it estimates that the impact on its activity will be “relevant”.

Despite considering that April and May may be “the most complex months of the year”At the income level, the uncertainty is “very high” regarding the scope and rhythms of the different administrations to revive the economy.

In this sense, Meliá has detailed that it can “trust its solid financial position”, since it had more than 220 million in liquidity at the end of March and undrawn credit lines worth 230 million euros.