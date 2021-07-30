Meliá Hotels reduces its half-yearly losses by 58% and reaches a positive Ebitda

The company, which sent the financial report for the semester to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Wednesday, obtained revenues of 304.4 million euros between January and June, 4.6% less than a year earlier.

For its part, the gross operating result (Ebitda) was 1.5 million euros, compared to the losses of 71.3 million euros last year, while the operating result was negative, up to 126.5 million, 58.9% less than the previous year.

New counselor

On the other hand, Meliá Hotels International has announced the latest changes in the composition of its board of directors, among them, the acceptance of the resignation of Juan Arena de la Mora as director, motivated by his loss of independent status, and as a member of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

This has been reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), where it has also highlighted the appointment by co-option, following a proposal from the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, as new independent external director to Cristina Aldámiz-Echevarría González of Durana.

In addition, the Board of Directors has thanked Juan Arena de la Mora for his “high services rendered, the interest and dedication placed in society and the excellent work and performance carried out over the last twelve years”. Consequently, the Audit and Compliance Committee is composed of Francisco Javier Campo García as chairman, Fernando d’Ornellas Silva, Carina Szpilka Lázaro and Cristina Henríquez de Luna Basagoiti as members, together with Juan Ignacio Pardo García as non-director secretary.