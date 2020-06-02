The Spanish tourism sector already sees some light at the end of the tunnel. And but they tell it to Melia Hotels that with the support of Moncloa to reactivate national and international tourism Starting in July, the opening of 50 hotels is planned for the middle of the first month of vacation par excellence.

And it is that if pharmaceutical companies are on the favorable side of the balance in times of pandemic, tourism has been the black sheep of the world GDP family. And more in Spain, where a group as important as Meliá, has lost a whopping 43.5% of its value on the Ibex35. In cash and sound money no less than 780 million euros for a company with a floating capital of 48%.

In its price chart we can see the setback suffered, even with levels very close to the support it is trying to overcome, although far from that level above the 8 euros set in this 2020 and its resistance zone, which it has traveled in this year. The unbeatable last week, with advances of 35% that leave a May with advances of more than 12%, may be the first boost for courage before a summer of recovery.

And all on account of the rebirth of tourism, since even the company has recognized that for the first time they have received more reservations than cancellations in their hotels, with a view especially to the month of August.

Thus, after the financial withdrawal of the pandemic, with the cancellation of the planned dividend and the suspension of the share repurchase program that had already started, has reinforced its liquidity to 220 million and available credit lines of 230 million more. All this after the ERTE carried out for the entire workforce except for the managers who had their salary cut in half.

For José Antonio González, technical analyst at Investment Strategies, “Meliá Hotels registers a violent short-term bullish momentum, supported by an upturn in the volume of contracting. The movement activates buy signals in the MACD oscillator and allows the price consolidate above its 40-period or medium-term simple moving average. In this way, the price begins to develop a structure of increasing maximums and minimums that starts from annual minimums and whose next objective is established at the height of its moving average 200 period simple or long term. “

Meliá Hotels in daily chart with Average Amplitude Range in percentage (upper central window), MACD (lower central window) and recruitment volume (lower window)

Despite the devastating effects of Covid-19 on its price It maintains the potential for appreciation, despite a certain drop with a somewhat lower average price target.

And it is that Meliá Hotels, even with the stock market crash suffered, has not lost its charm for analysts. The market consensus chooses to overweight, without any recommendation to sell and 4 to buy and hold, so that, despite the damage inflicted and the lack of shareholder remuneration, they continue to rely on value.

Now everything will depend on the security and confidence in the implementation of the new protocols that Melia Hotels is able to transmit during the summer, the first real test on hotel occupancy, in a fundamental sector that moves 12.3% of our GDP and 12.7% of total employment in Spain.

