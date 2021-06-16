Meliá Hotels consolidates levels with good expectations

Meliá Hotels with technical and fundamental analysis

Melia Hotels is clear that it wants to continue growing at the pace set by the market. And it does so through its franchising model, the so-called asset light based on growth that is highly focused on formulas that are not very capital intensive, given the recovery from the pandemic. A) Yes expects to add 55 new hotels within 2 years, in 2023, all of them under the announced formula.

And it is that, since this month of June, the CEO Gabriel Escarrer has announced that the group will go from consuming to generating cash, also with the idea of consider selling assets to expand treasury and to be able to reduce your current debt level.Already with positive ebitda announced at the end of this month, something that has not been generated in the company since the first quarter of last year, although Banco Sabadell considers that 2021 will still close with cash destruction. The entity considers that, with its consumption of liquidity, around 47 million per month, it has an additional 9 months if the recovery is delayed. His recommendation, however, is still to sell the security with a target price of half what it is trading at, 3.5 euros per share.

In its quote graph we see how the value has taken a break in the last two sessions, from 2.32% accumulated, although it does not jeopardize its possible advances. It rises slightly in June and 2.85% revalues ​​in the last month, while in the stock market year so far since last January 4 it advances above 21%.

Meliá Hotels annual price

“In a valuation by multiples on the estimate of results for the end of 2021 and after the recovery from the lows at the beginning of the pandemic, María Mira, a fundamental analyst at Ei, tells us, the security is trading with multiples adjusted against its peers and against its historical levels. The result is expected to be negative in 2021 of up to € -1 / share and everything indicates that it will also close in the red in 2022. With a multiple on 2021e sales greater than 1.5v and a very high EV / EBITDA, around 34v. Also by book value, the market already pays more than 3.6v, without dividend and with a very stressed balance (DFN / EBITDA> 20v, from 4.6v in 2019) ”.

Meliá Hotels fundamental ratios

In addition, the fundamental expert points out that “the business has predictably already begun a recovery path and the worst figures will be left behind. The risk comes from a very high leverage that you must manage wisely, but without limiting investments and growth. The need for a capital increase is not ruled out ”.

And it also points out that “based on our fundamental valuation we maintain the negative recommendation waiting for the pandemic to be overcome, international immunization of the population is achieved and the company confirms its financing capacity and continued growth ”.

Meliá Hotels “manages to consolidate in the short term around its simple moving average of 40 periods or in the medium term, approaching the resistance of 7.40 / 7.276 euros per share, current annual highs and, the overcoming of which would enable the purchases to update upward targets towards the area of ​​8.40 euros per share. With the passing of the sessions, the lateral process that presents its support at the height of 6.15 euros per share is strengthened “, according to José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies.

Meliá Hotels in daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Meliá Hotels technical analysis 1

And we establish another technical point of view, the one provided by the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, which indicate a total score for Meliá Hotels of 8.5 points, revised up, of the 10 possible for the value. On the more favorable side we find Meliá’s upward trend in the medium and long term, the total, slow and fast positive moment for the value, the business volume that is increasing, long-term and the volatility in the medium term that is decreasing. On the negative side, we find the decreasing volume in the medium term and the long-term range of amplitude that is increasing.

From Renta 4, Eduardo Faus points out that Meliá Hotels “breaks up the consolidation since March, clearing the way up to the highs of January last year at 8.40 euros. The immediate support is located at 6.80 euros, a level that precedes the area of ​​6.50 euros, with a recommendation to buy in the short term ”.

Meliá Hotels technical analysis 2

