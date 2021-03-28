Meliá Hotels and NH Hoteles offer an attractive profitability-risk equation

Both Meliá Hotels and NH Hotels have more than 60% of the workforce in ERTE. With Easter practically lost, they focus all their hopes on an acceleration in the rate of vaccination that can enliven the summer season.

Technical analysis

THROW BACK

Meliá Hotels has fallen strongly in recent sessions. The company seeks support in the vicinity of the support of 6 euros, prices where it has an important support band. The most normal thing is that at these prices we will see the return of purchases and that is that the company offers a very good technical aspect in the medium and long term after getting above the average of 200 sessions at the end of last year. Without a doubt, it is a value to take into account and where it is likely that we can end up seeing the return of purchases at any time. For the next few weeks, we do not rule out that the company will attack the annual highs drawn at the beginning of this month of March, which would draw at 7.40 euros.

NH Hotels it ended the month of February overcoming the key resistance of 4 euros. This is a show of force that confirms a change in trend in the medium and long term after being supported by the 200 session average. The declines in recent weeks are bringing its price close to the support it presents at 3.50 euros. At these prices it is likely that we will see a sign of strength again, so it is undoubtedly a very interesting value if we look at the profitability-risk equation.