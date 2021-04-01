Melhard, the beautiful Rayados fan, dazzles her followers with a captivating photo in a swimsuit

The beautiful content creator, Melhard, has earned the affection and popularity of the Rayados de Monterrey fans, as has her partner, fellow influencer ZABALIVE. The beautiful YouTuber, spoiled her fans with a series of captivating photographs.

Through her official Instagram account, the beautiful Melhard shared a couple of photos with a swimsuit, delighting the pupil of her more than 100,000 followers.

“The only impossible thing is what you don’t try,” shared the beautiful Melhard

Mel, has his own YouTube channel, where he usually shows off his statuesque figure in swimsuits and has more than 300,000 followers, in addition to participating in the reactions of Zabalive where his passion for Rayados was known.

