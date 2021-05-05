Melgar dominates group D of the South American

05/05/2021 at 06:04 CEST

EFE

The Melgar Peruvian rebelled this Tuesday against the Athletic Paranaense, to which won 1-0 with a goal from Argentine Cristian Bordacahar to consolidate himself in the first place of Group D of the South American Cup, of which he is the solo leader with a full three wins. When it seemed that the Brazilian ‘Furacão’ (hurricane) would be the clear dominator of Group D, where the Ecuadorian Aucas and the Venezuelan Metroplitanos are also, it is Melgar who commands him with all the points at stake won in one of the best international campaigns until now of its centennial history. Thus, behind Melgar’s 9 points, Atlético Paranaense is relegated with 6, followed in third place by Aucas, which this Tuesday won its first 3 points by beating Metropolitanos and leaving it with 0 units.

At the National Stadium in Lima, the two teams more in the form of Group D were measured, and that was noticeable on the court, with a duel that began very evenly but where Melgar gradually climbed to the beards of the Brazilian team until he had been able to thrash in the second half. Once again, the ‘Domino’ showed its best version again, the one that is diluted in the Peruvian league when its coach, Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, makes rotations to reserve his best players for the South American.

As he already showed in the two previous games, Melgar stood very well on the court, with a careful order between the lines that made it extremely difficult for the Brazilian team to reach the rival area despite having much longer possession of the ball. The rigor of the local team had its prize at the beginning of the second half, in a center by Paolo Reyna that the Argentine striker Bernardo Cuesta intelligently extended as spur in the heart of the area so Bordacahar, free of mark, will push the ball into the net with his head arriving from the second row.

Melgar’s goal upset the squad trained by Paolo Autuori, who granted more space for the red-black team’s counterattacks. However, both Cuesta and Bordacahar and Tandazo rushed into superiority attacks where the second goal of the locals could be smelled.

Those mistakes could have cost them dearly when Fabio Pereyra made a back pass that fell short and left only Renato Kayzer to face the goal, but the Brazilian striker tried his luck from far away and the ball was deflected near the post. It was the biggest scare for the rojinegros, because in the final minutes they resisted without excessive suffering the onslaught of ‘Furacão’, who leaves Lima without taking the first place away from Melgar.

Bahía and Independiente equal

On a night of three penalties, the Bay Brazilian let the victory slip away and had to settle this Tuesday with a tie 2-2 against the Argentine Independent in the third day of Group E of the South American Cup. Luiz Otavio and Thaciano scored for Salvador’s “Tricolor”, while Jonathan Herrera and Alan Velasco, both from penalties, scored for the “King of Cups”. The gunner Gilberto wasted a maximum penalty that could mean victory for homeowners. With the away tie, Avellaneda’s red box leads the group with seven points, two more than Bahia; while the Uruguayan Montevideo City Torque, with one, and the Bolivian Guabirá, still without adding, will complete the third day this Wednesday on Uruguayan soil.

The match played at the Pituaçú stadium in Salvador, with arbitration by Chilean Roberto Tobar, began with caution by both teams and only at the end of the first half, in the 42nd minute, Velasco suffered a foul from Luiz Otavio that the judge sanctioned as penalty and Herrera He thus put the Argentines at an advantage.

In the second half, the visiting team, led by exporter Julio César Falcioni, increased the advantage quickly, at 50 minutes, with another penalty from Renán Guedes over newly entered Brian Martínez and executed with precision by Velasco.

The reaction of the local team was immediate and at 56 minutes, in a move by Rodriguuinho, Thaciano he converted the goal that reduced the difference.

The sought-after tie came in the 81st minute, in a corner kick served by Áleson and that Luiz Otavio He capitalized with a header to make it 2-2 and redeem himself from the foul committed for the first visitor goal.

A minute later, Maycon Douglas was brought down in the area by goalkeeper Sebastián Sosa. The Uruguayan goalkeeper rewarded the failure by stopping Gilberto’s shot and thus leaving the score at 2-2.

Bahía will visit Guabirá on May 13, while the Argentines will expose the leadership two days before in the Uruguayan capital against Montevideo City Torque.