Melanie Pavola unleashes madness with ‘spicy’ video in front of nature

Melanie Pavola, the beautiful Monterrey model, has once again been the center of attention of her loyal followers on social networks, revealing her tremendous beauty and anatomy in a relaxing place.

Via Instagram, the famous influencer spread the video of Tik Tok where he enjoys a deep rest in a lagoon with a waterfall and showing his charms in a black swimsuit, accompanied by the following words.

“Come on? @ Bishop.photo,” he wrote.

This video has been reproduced more than 200 thousand times and has received about 250 comments from its more than two and a half million followers on Instagram, showing their love and affection for the model Melanie Pavola.

