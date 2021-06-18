Melanie Pavola shows off the rear with a daring blue swimsuit

The influencer Melanie Pavola, continues to steal the eyes of her followers on social networks with her daring publications where she falls in love with users with her ‘spicy’ photographs where she shows her beauty and her well-worked figure.

Pavola, through his official Instagram account, published on this occasion a photograph where he can be seen wearing a daring blue swimsuit with small butterfly prints.

Also read: Erika Fernández shows off her curves with a spicy lace outfit

“Take me to tulum” was the message Melanie Pavola published on her official Instagram account that caused hundreds of reactions from users who were surprised and delighted by that image.

After publishing this photograph, he quickly reached more than 40 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from his fellow professional followers.

This Monterrey woman has become a sensation on social networks, for her spicy photos and her stunning beauty that impresses locals and strangers every time she is present with them on the networks.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content