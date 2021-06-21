Melanie Pavola shows off her tremendous figure in a daring lace outfit

Melanie Pavola, the famous model and influencer from Monterrey, caused the madness through her social networks with a “taste” of her new photo session for her exclusive site, showing off her tremendous figure.

Through her Instagram account, Melanie Pavola shared an image in which she appears posing with a black lace outfit, which left her worked curves in view of all her fans.

“Is hot …”, wrote the Monterrey model in a publication that in a few hours managed to get more than 56 thousand “likes” and was filled with comments from followers who surrendered to her beauty.

Melanie Pavola has appeared in magazine publications such as She has appeared in publications of The Chive, The Tailgate Times and Tease Nothing, and defines herself as a lover of art, tattoos, video games and “the good life”.

