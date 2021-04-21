Melanie Pavola shows off her enormous looks in tiny purple swimsuit

Melanie Pavola, the famous model and instagramer of Monterrey, Nuevo Leonn, once again turned his millions of followers on social networks upside down with a hot and flirtatious photograph in which he posed with a most flirtatious look and wearing a spectacular two-piece swimsuit set in beige and purple at the bottom. , which drew attention for its pattern.

The beautiful blonde once again showed off her physical attributes with this new postcard, after she had been absent for a few days on her social networks, so her fans ‘went crazy’ with this new and spicy guillo from the Monterrey.

“You will always fight, better fight with me”, published Pavola.

Posing the most attractive, Pavola showed off her flat abdomen and her remarkable curves, looking the most radiant and daring with this fresh outfit, in a pose where her waist left her fans speechless.

To dress this charming outfit, Pavola did not need a pool or beach, as the royal model used the living room of her apartment as a location, leaving the special detail for her almost 3 million followers on Instagram.

WHO IS MELANIE PAVOLA?

Pavola is a renowned Instagrammer and professional model from Monterrey. She was a fitness model and now has great popularity on social networks, where she stands out as an influencer with her almost 3 million followers. He has appeared in publications by The Chive, The Tailgate Times, and Tease Nothing.

