Melanie Pavola shows her enormous attributes in bed and with little clothes (PHOTO)

The popular Monterrey Instagram, Melanie Pavola, set the networks on fire with her most recent photograph in which she posed in her underwear and in bed, revealing her beautiful figure and attributes.

The beautiful influencer, who has more than 2.6 million followers on her social networks, reached more than 60,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

“He told me he liked my skin, so I told him to take it off and take it away.” Wrote the beautiful model.

Who is Melanie Pavola?

Pavola is a renowned Instagrammer and professional model from Monterrey. She was a fitness model and now has great popularity on social networks, where she stands out as an influencer with her almost 3 million followers. He has appeared in publications by The Chive, The Tailgate Times, and Tease Nothing.

