Melanie Pavola raises the temperature by showing off her statuesque figure in scant clothes

The Influencer and Model New LionMelanie Pavola raised the temperature among her followers, posing as the most provocative, with a tiny red swimsuit, showing off her spectacular beauty, leaving more than one breathless.

Through his official Instagram account, Palova who has been related to the UANL Tigres forward; Nicolás López and with the singer from Cartel de Santa; Babo, shared a scantily clad picture.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Ricardo Ferretti would be investigated for ‘irregularities’ in signings

“Happy day mommy” shared Melanie in reference to May 10, a date that in Mexico is celebrated as Mother’s Day.

Melanie Pavola has participated in magazine publications such as The Chive, The Tailgate Times and Tease Nothing. In addition, he constantly publishes part of his work on his Instagram account, where he has more than 2.6 million followers.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content