Melanie Pavola poses as sensual in ‘hot’ photo in bed

The popular Melanie Pavola is an outstanding model born in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, who has worn her beauty on the main covers of modeling magazines such as Thechive, The Tailgate Times and Tease Nothing.

The beautiful Monterrey has once again stole the glances and sighs of her more than two and a half million followers on social networks, posing as the most daring in a peculiar place.

Via Instagram, the Mexican model spread the image of the moment when she appears lying on the bed and wearing her statuesque body in a white and black swimsuit, accompanied by the following message.

“I need a massage or two,” he wrote.

This publication has received more than 82 thousand likes and about 600 comments from his loyal followers on social networks, where he shows his love for the lifestyle of the model Melanie Pavola.

