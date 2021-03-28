Melania would have realized that Trump “is not good for her,” according to personal relations expert



The former presidential partner.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The relationship between the former president Donald trump and Melania It has caused controversy, especially due to public disagreements, although she has tried to keep the best possible face.

However, a personal relations expert points out that by this time the former first lady probably already realized that Trump “is not good for her,” the Daily Star reported.

John Kenny, A personal relationship specialist and life coach, he told the English portal that Melania may have realized who Trump is in her life.

“(She realized that) she has chosen to be with someone who is not good for her.”Kenny expressed. “(She) finds it difficult not to show her emotions.”

During the Trump presidency, the former first lady was reluctant to hold her husband’s hand, even at international events, such as his arrival in Israel or Italy.

In the electoral process, a video went viral when comparing the way the Trumps were related, compared to the Bidens.

After the presidential debate in September, Jill took the stage and hugged her husband, unlike Melania, who just held his hand.

I am just going to leave this right here. pic.twitter.com/5sKgkGNCme – Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2020

In another video in Florida, Melania scorning Trump supporters, after leaving the White House.