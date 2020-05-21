File photo. The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, during a meeting with adolescents on October 9, 2019 in which they discussed the dangers of smoking electronic cigarettes. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla / .)

. – The first lady of the USA Melania Trump will be participating Thursday night at CNN’s weekly world council on coronavirus. His comments, which will be pre-recorded, are Trump’s first solo broadcast message since the start of the pandemic.

It is anticipated that it will specifically target the nation’s students, most of whom have had their academic lives disrupted by confinement orders and other preventive health measures. This week’s forum, hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, focuses in part on education and disruption of educational activities at schools and universities due to covid-19.

Over the past two months, Melania Trump has made several White House videos on a variety of topics, ranging from how to help prevent the spread of the virus to the importance of covering her face and valuing first responders and frontline workers. , posting the clips on their social networks. This week she participated in one of President Donald Trump’s frequent calls with governors, inviting their spouses to join in and asking states to consider supporting child welfare workers and mental health professionals who work with children.

In the call, a recording of which was obtained by CNN, President Trump called his wife a “great representative” of the country and commented on the posters of supporters of the first lady every time she travels to deliver a speech. “I’m not happy about that because I’m the one talking,” he added, “so, you know, I’m very possessive, but she has done a fantastic job.”

Melania Trump has made a single public trip outside the White House since March 10, when she visited Alexandria, Virginia, to comment at an event of the National Association of Parents and Teachers.

On May 8, the First Lady accompanied the President to a wreath at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC. He also gave a prayer from the Rose Garden on May 7, on the occasion of the National Day of Prayer.

