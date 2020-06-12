Washington, United States

The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, negotiated before her arrival at the White House after the electoral victory of President Donald Trump, a new prenuptial agreement, revealed a book quoted this Friday by The Washington Post.

“The art of her deal: The untold story of Melania Trump” Melania Trump “), written by Post reporter Mary Jordan, indicated that the time the first lady gave herself not to interrupt her son’s school year Barron, who was then 10 years old, also served to reach a new agreement that guaranteed the rights of his first-born.

Jordan, based on the testimonies of three people close to Trump, points out that Melania sought to ensure that Barron he had dual citizenship in Slovenia and that in relation to “financial opportunities and inheritance” you had the same treatment as the ruler’s three eldest sons.

After a campaign punctuated by allegations of alleged infidelities by the now ruler, his wife needed time to calm down and “to amend his financial agreement with Trump,” which he Melania It was referred to as a way to “‘take care of Barron,'” Jordan notes in his work, which will be released to the public next Tuesday.

The 286-page book recounts that the original agreement had not been very generous to the current first lady, who is the third wife of Donald trump and she has been married to him longer than his other two partners.

The play, based on more than a hundred interviews ranging from former First Lady classmates to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, claims that Melania Trump she seeks, like her husband, to create her own myth.

“She is … much more like him than she seems,” wrote Jordan, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003.

The author details, among other aspects, the support that the first lady has given to Trump’s intention to reach the White House and her participation in decisions such as the election of the current vice president, Mike Pence.

“Melania not only accepted and embraced Trump’s political aspirations, but was also an encouraging partner,” said the author.

She even quotes a statement from Roger Stone, the president’s aide who last February was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison for lying to Congress and tampering with witnesses, who stated: “She was the one who finally said: ‘You know, Donald, stop talking about running for president and do it. . . And if you compete, you’re going to win. ‘

The reporter also describes the first lady as someone who continues “and would never look back,” alluding to the way in which she has closed her cycles, for example, with her friends from Slovenia or after leaving New York.

The White House discredited in 2018 a book that claimed that Trump She did not want to be president and that she only appeared at the 2016 electoral contest to achieve publicity and business, as well as an article that stated that Melania did not want to be the first lady of the United States “under any circumstances.” .