A new book on the figure of Melania Trump reveals that the first lady of the United States delayed her arrival at the White House as part of the strategy to renegotiate the prenuptial contract with Donald trump. This is stated by the journalist of the « Washington Post » Mary Jordan, winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize in « The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump » (could be translated as « The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump »), a work of research elaborated from a hundred interviews with characters from their environment and from different stages of their lives.

Now, a preview of this unauthorized biography (for sale on June 16) published in the aforementioned newspaper, explains that Melania did not move to the presidential residence in Washington with her husband as a measure of pressure. At that time, the first lady alleged that she was staying in New York for not interrupting her son Barron’s school year. The book points out that it is not the whole truth, but only a part. Also, remember that this came after an election campaign in which various news stories about Trump’s sexual infidelity appeared.

The publication points out that the close environment of the president, including at least his eldest son, asked him to settle in the White House as soon as possible due to the great influence that Melania has on the tycoon. Something she was familiar with. In fact, the book explains that the first lady was the one who encouraged him to take the final step towards the race for the US presidency ahead of the 2016 elections.

« The Art of Her Deal » reviews the figure of Melania Trump from her origins in Slovenia, her modeling career, her romance with the President (they met in 1998, when he was 52 and she was 28) and until today with his discreet role as first lady. It also exposes intimacies of their relationship.

Mary Jordan notes that Melania and Donald are much more alike than they appear. « They are both fighters and survivors and reward loyalty over almost everything else. Neither the very public Trump nor the very private Melania have many close friends. Their lonely instincts seep into their own marriage, » the author writes.

Melania Trump never wanted to be first lady. He didn’t even think it was a real possibility. But it was she who pushed her husband to compete for the presidency, « Introduce yourself or not present yourself. Your friends are tired of this striptease. Every four years you talk about it again, » said Roger Stone, the magnate’s confidant. .