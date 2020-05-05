15 minutes. Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States (USA), takes great care of her privacy, a chapter where she has also included her son Barron, who today, a 14-year-old teenager, already surpasses his father in height. When the press tried to put him on the front page, Melania defended her privacy and managed to get her out of the media spotlight. For this she had the support of a political rival and who had lived in the White House, Chelsea Clinton, since she was a child.

His intention not to be the protagonist may have added that image that many have assigned him, that of victim. However, Melania Trum, although in the presidential campaign her participation was merely a companion, her speech on the day of the launch of her husband’s candidacy was criticized for containing phrases from a similar speech by Michelle Obama, which generated a great disgust and thanks to his claims the advisor was fired. This is a simple example that her personality is not exactly that of a docile woman.

The closest think that it has a complex and determined character. Let us not forget that she grew up in Slovenia, which at that time was part of the socialist bloc.

50 years of life

Last week @Flotus, as his Twitter and Instagram user, reached 50 years. Physically, she looks great. His somewhat exuberant figure adds a touch of sensuality. But she has known how to give him the change he needed to get away from that model image that showed his charms freely, sheathed in the suggestive costumes of Roberto Cavalli, to now dictate a chair of elegance with a style signed by Dior or Balenciaga.

It seems that, beyond the tweet that Donald Trump dedicated to her where he called her “our great first lady”, there was no special celebration. The moments that the United States is experiencing due to the coronavirus have caused the President to have different concerns.

Melanija Knavs, who is her original name, is thoroughly evaluated on her movements, wardrobe and expressions on each of the official trips, and has so far been successful in these analyzes.

His rejection of Donald Trump will remain in history when he arrived on an official visit to Israel. During the walk through the airport, Trump tried to take her hand and she decidedly withdrew it. But it was not the only time. When the Macron were in Washington something similar happened, only this time she had no other choice but to comply with her husband’s requirements.

These acts have shown that the first lady is not an abalic woman. Being in the White House already suggests that Melania Trump is not submissive.

“Its type”

Melanija Knavs is her original name (EFE / Michael Reynolds)

Her exotic type conquered the almighty lord of the Miss Universe and it was precisely at a party at that pageant that he met Melania.

The divorce with Marla Maples was already underway and with the appearance of Melania, Trump already had a candidate to replace her. Mar-A-Lago witnessed the third wedding, where Melania dressed in a voluminous suit from the Dior house, signed by John Galliano, which weighed 23 kilos and cost almost a million dollars. In this way, he entered the world of millions.

Melania had those attributes that Trump loved. She was strikingly dressed, with lots of sequins, plunging necklines, and tight cuts. Today, that style is totally different. There are no more sequels to that sexy woman with the air of a Bond girl. Her wardrobe, as Kete Bennett quotes in the first unauthorized biography of the first lady, is that of a woman who wants to demonstrate her power, who is a kind of warrior. Well marked shoulders and waist. She usually wears dresses with layers that give her an air of a goddess. Some of the designers she has selected have raised their voices in protest against her husband, but have had no prejudice in dressing her.

Although she did not make it to the top models list, as a jewelry designer she presented her collection in her splendid apartment on the Upper East Side of New York. Perhaps more than a name in the design world, he wanted to seek a certain independence.

Fashionable and error-free

Melania Trump does not want to be wrong when she is in public. For this reason, he does not forgive his advisers for making mistakes that put his ability at risk. Like all of America’s first ladies, she has created her own action program, Be Best, which focuses on some of the problems children are facing today. An initiative that teaches the importance of social, emotional and physical health. Be Best focuses on 3 pillars: wellness, online safety, and avoiding opioid abuse.

In the first unauthorized biography, Kate Bennet, a CNN correspondent in the White House, referred to the power of the first lady, who sleeps in a separate room separate from her husband. Bennet adds that the President sleeps on the second floor and she decided to occupy a higher floor, space that Michelle Obama’s mother occupied in the past administration. The sector was transformed into his personal refuge and from there he exercises his power.

In the book Free, Melania, Bennett traces the life of the first lady, from her childhood in Slovenia to her days in the White House. It shows the tense relationship he has with Ivanka, his stepdaughter, and the spoiled one of Donald Trump. She analyzes her wardrobe, not as if she were a model but to explain the messages she transmits through each dress and offers a behind-the-scenes look with Donald Trump. Melania has traced her own story at the White House where she will leave an unusual mark.

Third party opinions

They say this book disturbed Melania. But in June, with the US in crisis due to the coronavirus, a new biography will be released that also does not have its approval. The author is another journalist, Mary Jordan, a heavyweight in her profession, since among the recognitions she keeps a Pulitzer Prize. Jordan analyzes the first lady through some 100 interviews she conducted with people who know her.

The Art of Her Deal is the title of this editorial work published by Simon & Schuster, founded in 1924 and with several best sellers in its history. Announcing the launch of the book for June 16, the publisher explained that “it is the image of a wise, tough, ambitious, risky woman who is betting on the long term. The Art of Her Deal presents a striking portrait of a determined immigrant and the life she had before meeting Donald Trump. ”

The first book, Free, Melania, is based on the observation of a journalist who works at the White House, while the new biography was woven with the opinions and observations of third parties.

The author of the book considers Melania to be much more interesting than people think. She claims that she is preparing for her husband’s second presidential campaign because she wants to have her own triumph as a woman and as a first lady.