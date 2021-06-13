Melania Sorroche’s victory, overlooking the European

Yesterday Saturday, in the town of Rocafort and Vilumara (Barcelona), an evening with a professional fight was held.

In the town where the two-time European bantamweight champion lived Melania Sorroche (17-2-2, 5 KO), an open-air gala was organized with limited capacity, where the entire poster was hung with three hundred spectators who responded with great fans.

In six rounds, the Spanish dominated her French adversary Marina Sakharov (5-12-2, 3 KO), showing a superiority that demonstrated his good form. Sakharov was well prepared and endured until the end.

Sakharov-Sorroche

Unanimous decision for the Barcelona, ​​who awaits the second defense of her title for the month of July against the French Elodie Bouchlaka.