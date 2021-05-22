Melania Sorroche prepares the European

The European bantamweight champion, the Barcelona woman Melania Sorroche (16-2-2, 5 KO), will return to the ring after a year and a half of absence in the Barcelona town of Rocafort and Vilumara, next Saturday, June 12.

She will play a six-round fight against the French Marina Sakharov (5-11-2, 3 KO), in preparation for the fight in July in which she will defend her continental crown against the official candidate, the also French Elodie Bouchlaka (6-1-2, 0 KO).

The evening of June 12 will be organized by Gallego Prada and will be joined by eight amateur boxing matches, although there could be some professional surprises.

We will continue to inform.