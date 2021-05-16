Melani García, from winning ‘La Voz Kids’ to surrounding herself with axolotls

With only 13 years Melani Garcia has already won La Voz Kids, participated in Junior Eurovision and now he has taken out a book, three experiences “unique and full of unforgettable memories”, as he assures in an interview.

Melani and the Key of the Axolotls (Editorial Planeta) has been his first literary project, which came to him after passing through Junior Eurovision in 2019. A book in which climate change awareness, just like he did with the festival song, Mars. “Now I want contribute one more grain to that aid to the planet“, he explains happily.

The axolotls they are “special” amphibians that live in the lagoons of Mexico. “People don’t know them very much, but They are in danger of extinction. With the pollution we have in the seas and oceans, they are suffering more. If they know each other, they could be helped, “explains Melani, who found out about their existence in primary school, when they sent her a work on animals.

In the book mix reality with fiction, magic and mystery. “Very special” scenarios appear for her, such as the Junior Eurovision 2019, La Voz Kids (it won in the fourth season, in 2018) or a contemporary dance competition in which she participated in Italy.

The Valencian won the bronze medal in the return of Spain to the junior edition of the contest after an absence of 13 years. The result did not matter to him. “For me it was a great honor to represent my country. I couldn’t believe it, “he says.

After participating in the festival, continued with his musical career. And just two months ago released his fourth song, Singing Alone, in which the American Aubrey Miller participates. “In one of my videos I did a dance with one of his songs, he told me, we started talking and we became friends,” she says.

The two have worked from a distance. “We were connected by video calls, but it seemed that we knew each other forever. What technology does “, Melani is surprised, who with her four songs tries to encourage people” to enjoy a little more. “

Singing Alone is about feeling of loneliness and the connection that exists between everyone in some way. “You do not feel alone because there are many people who are feeling the same as you at that moment and if you are alone, take advantage and enjoy your life. It does not matter what others say. Dance, sing, do what you want.”

Is aware that he still has a lot to learn, but it highlights that everything what he has done so far makes him “very happy because the Eurovision was my dream and I was able to fulfill it, like the book, little grains that contribute a lot to my career “.

At 13 years old has participated in two major musical events. “Each experience has filled me. I have learned from each one”, says Melani, who announces that some projects “will see the light very soon”.

Before participating in La Voz, the artist only sang through the videos of María Callas. “I would put them on and try to imitate her. I thought it was just singing. I did not know how to warm up or do vocal exercises and I learned that in the program. In Eurovision I learned everything that is behind the camera, to prepare for the sudden “.

As a good Eurofan, she supports Blas Cantó, – “of course!”, He exclaims. He loves his candidacy, though He did not vote for the song chosen but Memory, because it seemed more Eurovision and it had more rhythm. After the video clip, he considers her “super pretty and with a special message.” Believe that you will reach the people and get a good position.

You still have a few years left, but you already know what you want to be when you grow up. “I want to continue studying (…) train myself in music professionally because I want to learn from it. In the studies I would love, apart from being a singer and dance teacher, study Teaching to be a teacher“, apostille.