Mel Reid and amateur Megan Khang surprise from the beginning at the women’s US Open

The canadian Meil Reid and the american amateur Megan khang, only 17 years old, surprised when they finished as leaders after the first day of the US Open, one of the Majors of the LPGA women’s golf circuit, with a record of 67 strokes (-4) and one advantage over the American Angel Yin and the canadian Brooke M. Henderson.

Reid he got off to a fast start with birdies on the first two holes despite the difficulty left by the course at the Olympic Club Lake Course, where the tournament is held.

The Canadian player started on the 10th hole and made her first two three-meter approach shots for birdies at par 4. She added birdies at numbers 15 and 16, another on her penultimate hole and had only one bogey the entire round.

Of the 78 players who started in the morning, only eight shot below par. Yin I was one blow from the leader, the young Filipina Yuka sasoThe 19-year-old shot 69 (-2) to share sixth place with two other players.

Reid, who won her first LPGA Tour title last October along with six career victories on the European Tour, has had little success in her career at the US Women’s Open.

She missed the cut four of her five previous times at this tournament and finished tied for 50th in her other 2012 appearance.

Reid said a couple of long conversations with Brooks koepka, a two-time US Open men’s champion, who made a difference in the round.

Regarding the Spanish participation, Sobrón MoonThe 27-year-old was top ranked in 16th place by delivering a 71-shot card, just par for the course with three birdies and three bogeys, the same as nine other players.

His compatriots Maria Parra Y Carlota Ciganda they shared 26th place with 13 other players after having a record of 72 (+1).

While Azahara Munoz finished in 69th place with a signed card of 75 (+4) and Ana Peláez had a record of 76 (+1) which placed her at 84,

The Latin American participation had the Mexican as the best classified Gaby lopez who gave a card of 72 (+1) and joined the Spanish Vine Y Cardigan in 26th place.

The Ecuadorian Daniela darquea and the mexican Ingrid Gutierrez they shared the 119th place with a record of 78 hits (+7).