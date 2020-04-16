The Oscar winner received an invitation to join this terrifying cult in 2000

Mel Gibson.

Mel Gibson puts the industry in the eye of the hurricane. The famous actor and film director spoke to YourNewsWire.com and has revealed that various Hollywood celebrities perform terrifying rituals to achieve fame and success in their careers.

Who.com magazine has shared some of the statements of the Oscar winner as director for the film “Braveheart”, which also obtained the statuette for best film in 1995.

According to said medium, Gibson assures that several celebrities are stained with blood, a ritual that they practice in order to see their careers take off in Hollywood.

“The consumption of baby blood and some rituals are commonplace”, said the actor, according to the quote.

Mel Gibson has also pointed out that the film industry of which he himself is a part is itself “an enemy to humanity acting continually against the best interests.”

Faced with possible retaliation, the actor says he is not afraid, since those who could harm him for all of the above and who are also part of this cult are already dead. According to the actor and director, he himself was invited to join this cult in 2000, and it was there that he learned of various atrocities.

