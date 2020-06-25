Mel Gibson denies allegations of Winona Ryder | AP

Mel Gibson denied actress Winona Ryder’s allegations that she allegedly made anti-Semitic and bigoted comments, and pointed her back for lying about her interactions, Variety reported.

This is 100 percent false. She lied about it more than a decade ago, when she spoke to the press, and is lying about it now, said a representative of the Oscar winner.

The actress of Stranger things accused Gibson of making anti-Semitic and anti-h0m0s3xu @ les comments in a recent interview for the Sunday Times; she previously spoke about it in a profile that GQ magazine made of her in 2010.

We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends. And Mel Gibson was smoking a c! G @ rro, and we were all talking and he said to my friend, who is g @ y: ‘Oh wait, am I going to get S! D @?’, And then a He raised the issue about the Jews and he said, ‘You are not a furnace evader, are you?’ Ryder commented.

Rayder added that Gibson allegedly later tried to apologize to her for her comments, although the celebrity’s spokesperson denied this.

She lied that he tried to apologize to her back then. He approached her many years ago to confront her for her lies, and she refused to speak to him, the representative said.

Mel Gibson already has precedents for anti-Semitic comments: in 2006, when arrested under a drunken state, he told the Police that the Jews they were responsible for all the wars in the world; he was also heard using racial slurs in audio recordings of a fight with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, published in 2010 by Radar Online.