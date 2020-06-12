“data-reactid =” 24 “> And it is that, for the British interpreter, the 18-year-old teenager has quickly become a musical and social reference in her own right, thanks to the” message “so positive and uplifting that she has not left to transmit to their fan base through their original artistic and aesthetic proposals.

“data-reactid =” 25 “>” She is an extremely intelligent and wise girl for her age. You know you have a very powerful platform for launching your messages and you couldn’t be using it better. And in addition to being authentic, [Billie] he is very brave, since in these times everyone seems to have an opinion and seeks easy criticism against those in his position. I am very proud of her, “the ‘spicy girl’ explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Another reason that explains the admiration that Mel C feels for the American interpreter is linked to those specific challenges facing the new batch of pop stars, who have to deal with huge levels of media pressure, derived from their demanding profession and, in addition, the one that comes from the most cruel and destructive Internet users on social networks.