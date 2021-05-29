Mel B tells of the nightmare she lived through in her marriage and the brutal mistreatment to which she was subjected

It has been four years since the singer Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B since her time in the Spice Girls, came out of the hell in which she lived subjected by her ex-husband, producer Stephen Belafonte, who abused and abused her physically, sexually, verbally, and financially, as revealed in 2018 in his autobiography Brutally Honest.

The spice girl decided to end their relationship with the American in 2017 when he had to return to his native Leeds (United Kingdom) to say goodbye to your father, about to die from cancer. It was then that he promised to break up with the father of his third daughter, Madison, who was then five years old.

Now, he wonders why he didn’t leave sooner. “I tried to quit seven times, so you can imagine how desperate I had been for those 10 years, “she says, but she felt imprisoned because he didn’t know where to go, he didn’t have his own money, or a car, and he had to take care of his children, he confesses in an interview with The Guardian.

However, from the outside, their relationship was completely idyllic because “it was my duty to lie” since “in my mind there was no way out“:” You’re living a nightmare, and you tell the outside world that everything is fine because you are ashamed and you feel guilty and worried in case nobody believes you. “

Brown explains that the nightmare started with small details to take it all away in the end. The artist recalls asking her to order a dress that she had bought instead of her first choice. “It wasn’t like, ‘Put this dress on!’ But more like, ‘Look what I bought you! I’ve seen you looking at it on Net-a-Porter. starting to take over everything. “

The aftermath of this relationship was so profound at first that during the first year after the breakup “I only wore white because I was cleaning myself of it, “as Belafonte forced her to wear some colors. In fact, Brown admits that “I didn’t even know how hot I liked it anymore” because it had taken away her ability to choose.

In fact, the ‘Scary Spice’ decided to undergo surgery to ‘tear off’ the skin in which he had tattooed “Stephen, you will be the owner of my heart until death do us part.” The operation left him with a 13-point scar. He also went into the operating room to have a vaginal surgery because “when you have been raped you want to remove all the remains of that person from inside your body so that you can forget it,” he said.

In addition, it has revealed that he had a hard time recovering since he was alarmed when he heard the door when someone entered a room or had nightmares in which he was still in Los Angeles with his ex-husband. Mel confesses that keep suffering those night dreams although now less frequently: “It was almost every night. Now it is maybe twice a month.” And she understands that there are things that have secondary consequences that will stay with her for life because “you can’t erase that kind of trauma”, “I just have to learn to deal with it.”

Brown has also counted as her ex-husband managed to separate her from her familyInstead of calling his mother every day, he did it once a month or every two months. A behavior he noticed when, after leaving him and returning home, he went to a shelter for battered women from the British city.

“There were about 20 women sitting cross-legged on the floor and we were all telling our story. After counting mine, a woman said: ‘My God, I went through the same. He took my car keys in the third week. ‘ We all had the exact same story, “he says.

In this sense, Brown points out that “it is like all abusers had the same manual“, because” before you know it “you no longer have your house or car keys. They take everything from you “little by little”, “They take away your power and the only person you have to trust is your abuser,” he asserts.

Now the spice girl recognizes that he has loved himself again. “It took me a long time to say, but I think I’m very attractive, and I’m very nosy, which makes me a good listener. Yes, I think I’m great,” she says proudly.

The singer is very committed in the fight against gender violence and collaborates with organizations like Women’s Aid. Recently, she participated in a video in which she plays an abused woman who is constantly beaten and humiliated by her partner while reflecting a perfect relationship with her environment from which she cannot escape. “They are the stories of all these women. I finished the recording with bruises because I wanted it to be a honest representation of what we have all suffered“, revealed about the recording of the project.

“It seems strange to say that I am proud to show something so brutal and disturbing, but it is my mission to raise awareness about something that so many women pass every day, every week, every month of their lives, “he also assured.